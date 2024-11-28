Explore
    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 01:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 28, 2024 11:59 AM IST
    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start at 01:00 PM
    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • T Bavuma dropped on 1 by D Karunaratne in 7.1 overs
    • Drinks: South Africa 29/2 in 12.0 overs
    • South Africa 50/3 in 15.5 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: South Africa 80/4 in 20.4 overs
    • Lunch: South Africa 80/4 in 20.4 overs
    • Tea: South Africa 80/4 in 20.4 overs
    • Stumps: South Africa 80/4 in 20.4 overs
    Nov 28, 2024 11:59 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be held at Kingsmead, Durban at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

