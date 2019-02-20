South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Bangladesh due to a grade one hamstring strain.

Giving out more details, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said that Philander is expected to be out of action for 10 to 12 days. The coach further stated that uncapped all-rounder Wiaan Mulder is likely to be named as Philander’s replacement in the team for the final Test.

“Vernon’s got a grade 1 hamstring strain. This is the last Test match of the summer and he’s pretty much out for 10 to 12 days‚ which rules him out of this Test match,” ICC quoted Gibson, as saying.

“We will look at the conditions and then we will try make the best decision for the team. Obviously‚ Mulder would be a like-for-like replacement for Vernon‚ so that is something that we will consider as well,” he added.

Gibson praised Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera for playing a heroic knock in the first Test and gave full credit to him for guiding his side home. He also hoped that South Africa would give a better perfromance in the last Test.

“We are just focusing on playing a little bit better perhaps. When you look at what happened in Durban you have to give them a lot of credit. We threw everything at him and he withstood all of that. We bowled spin‚ we went around the wicket‚ over the wicket‚ we bounced him‚ we tried to york him,” Gibson said.

“We did everything. And that’s the nature of sport‚ sometimes‚ somebody has a day and he then makes a personal best score to win a Test match. The thing for us and sport in general‚ is there is always another opportunity to put things right and we are all very eager to get things started on Thursday,” he added.

South Africa and Sri Lanka will play their final Test from February 21 to 25 at the St George’s Park Cricket Ground.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 11:30 IST