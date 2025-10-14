South Africa's Tony de Zorzi survives three LBWs, then adds insult to injury by smacking century against Pakistan

If it were not for No.4 batter Tony de Zorzi, South Africa would have been completely down and out in the opening Test of the two-match series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The left-hander played a knock of 104 runs off 171 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and two sixes to let the Proteas crawl up to 269 in the first innings. The visitors conceded a lead of 109 runs; however, the margin could have been even more alarming had Zorzi not returned with a century. South Africa's Tony de Zorzi (R) celebrates after scoring a century(AFP)

The luck was truly on Zorzi's side as he survived three LBW appeals on Day 2 off the bowling of Sajid Khan. Two deliveries before tea, Zorzi was hit on the back pad and given out by the on-field umpire. He was only given a reprieve on review after the replays showed that he had been hit outside off stump.

Later on, Sajid once again thought he had his man, as Zorzi was once again wrapped upon the pads. This time, umpire Chris Brown disagreed, and the call turned out to be right as the impact was once again outside off. 36 balls later, Sajid once again launched a loud appeal against the left-hander and the on-field official gave it not out.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood, after deliberation, went up for a review, and the decision was unchanged because Zorzi had edged the ball onto his pad. The South African batter went back to the hut unbeaten on 81 at Stumps on Day 2.

Zorzi returned to the field in the morning session on Day 3 and eventually got to his hundred. However, he lost his wicket soon after to Noman Ali.

South Africa fight back in the Lahore Test

After conceding a 109-run lead, the need of the hour for South Africa was to trigger a cluster collapse, and the visitors did exactly that. The Proteas bundled out Pakistan for 167 in the second innings with Senuran Muthusamy picking up five wickets. Simon Harmer also returned with four scalps.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam was the top-scorer with a knock of 42 off 72 balls with the help of five boundaries. South Africa now needs 277 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts posted 378 in their first innings owing to half-centuries by Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.