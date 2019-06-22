Southampton weather today, India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match - Forecast for the day

Virat Kohli’s India will take on Afghanistan in their fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday. Apart from India’s Playing XI, which is likely to see some new faces after Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (for 2 matches) were ruled out, a lot of focus will be on the weather in Southampton. As many as four matches have already been washed out because of rain, which is the most in the history of any ICC tournament. Rain didn’t even spare India as their match against New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge.

There was a bit of rain in Southampton in the lead-up to the India vs Afghanistan game, which even cut short India’s practice session on Thursday. But thankfully, the weather at Southampton for Saturday will mostly be sunny. The met department says there are no chances of rain, making it one of rarest days in this tournament. Clouds may hover around towards the afternoon local time but they won’t pose any threat to the game.

The temperature for Friday at Southampton will be between 10-19 degree Celsius making it another chilly day at England.

Pitch condition

This will be India’s second match of World Cup at Southampton. They had started off the tournament by defeating South Africa in a comparatively low-scoring match at the same venue. But that didn’t have anything to do with the pitch, it was mainly because of the quality of India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

The pitch for Saturday’s India-Afghanistan game too promises to be another belter. The weather won’t be overcast like it was in India’s match against South Africa, so we can expect big runs if the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get their eye in.The average first innings score in the last five completed ODIs here is 286.

