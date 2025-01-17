'Spends too much time in Dubai': Samson's Champions Trophy chances in limbo, BCCI to probe his absence from Vijay Hazare

The Champions Trophy squad selection is around the corner. Sanju Samson can be named in the 15-member squad as a wicketkeeper. However, his chances have been dealt a body blow as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to probe the batter's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala. Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy chances are in limbo as BCCI plans to probe the batter's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_12_2024_000322B)(PTI12_24_2024_000298B)(PTI)

This move comes a day after the BCCI made it mandatory for every player to represent their state teams in domestic cricket if they want to be considered for selection for the national team.

According to a report in the Times of India, the top BCCI officials and selectors are not happy with Samson's decision to miss the premier domestic 50-over tournament.

Earlier, the Kerala Cricket Association stated that they did not pick Samson after he expressed his unavailability for a preparatory camp ahead of the tournament.

"The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission," TOI quoted a source as saying.

"Even in Samson's case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai," he added.

'Selectors want valid reasons'

According to the report, the selectors want Sanju Samson to provide proper reasoning for why he missed the tournament.

"The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI season. Samson has had a bitter history with the KCA, but that needs to be sorted out for him to play in domestic cricket," the source said.

"It can't be that the state association and him have a misunderstanding, and he misses out on game time. He did play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preceding the Vijay Hazare Trophy," he added.

For the uninitiated, Sanju Samson has been named in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, beginning January 22 in Kolkata.

Samson is considered to be a contender for one of the two wicketkeeper spots, along with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Rishabh Pant, for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Recently, the BCCI made it mandatory for every centrally contracted player to play domestic cricket. If the guidelines are not followed, the BCCI can take disciplinary action against the concerned player.