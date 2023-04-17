Spotlight on Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Anuj Rawat Impact Player option: RCB’s Dream11 Prediction vs CSK in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2023, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB have had an erratic campaign so far, winning their opener against Mumbai Indians, but then crashing to back-to-back defeats vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Then, they bounced back with a 23-run victory vs Delhi Capitals on Saturday. IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijay Kumar celebrates a wicket for RCB.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

Against Delhi, RCB successfully defended a target of 175 runs, restricting them to 151/9 in 20 overs. Vyshak Vijay Kumar was in good bowling form for RCB and bagged three wickets, and Mohammed Siraj scalped two dismissals. Initially, RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli slamming 50 runs off 34 balls, packed with six fours and a six. Meanwhile, Mahipal Lomror played a quick-fire knock of 22 runs off 16 deliveries, clattering two sixes. For DC's bowling department, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets each.

RCB are currently seventh in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. Against Chennai, Kohli will once again be expected to open with Du Plessis, just as what they have done this season. Kohli is currently third in the Orange Cap race and is also RCB's highest run-scorer this season, with 214 runs in four matches, at an average of 71.33 and 147.58 strike rate. His highest score this season is an unbeaten knock of 82 runs. Meanwhile, Du Plessis is fifth in the Orange Cap race and his team's second-highest run-scorer. In four matches, the RCB captain has bagged 197 runs in four games, at ann average of 65.67 and 168.37 strike rate, with a high score of 79*.

Lomror will fill in at no. 3, followed by Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at no. 4. At no. 5 in the batting order, Harshal Patel comes in, alongwith Shahbaz Ahmed in no. 6 and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik at no. 7. The tailenders will consist of Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Siraj and Vyshak.

Meanwhile, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai and Anuj Rawat are the Impact Player options for RCB.

RCB's likely XI vs CSK:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c)

Middle Order: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Impact Player

For their Impact Player, RCB will select from Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai and Anuj Rawat depending on whether they bowl or bat first.

