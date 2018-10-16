Sreesanth thanks Sachin Tendulkar for prompting his name during interview

Banned fast bowler S Sreesanth has often spoken about his admiration for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The pacer mentioned an interesting anecdote in an episode of the reality show Big Boss on Monday that involved Tendulkar and Sreesanth went on to add that the maestro’s gesture brought tears to his eyes.

“I want to share one incident related to Sachin Tendulkar. 1-2 years after our 2011 World Cup triumph, an interview was going on. The interviewer asked about everyone. 2011 you guys played well taking all players’ names but not mine. When the interview was about to end, Sachin Tendulkar prompted my name saying Sreesanth also played a major role. I cried a lot during that time,” he told his fellow participant Anup Jalota.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Sreesanth’s plea to be allowed to play county cricket this season and asked the Delhi High Court to decide by July on the appeal challenging a trial court order discharging several cricketers, including him, in the sensational IPL spot-fixing case.

The top court denied interim relief to the controversial cricketer, who has been banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The pacer had requested that he be allowed to play English County on the ground that he has suffered the ban for four years and has been acquitted by a Delhi court in the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar said though it understood Sreesanth’s “anxiety” to play, but would like to wait for the High Court’s decision on the appeal of the Delhi Police challenging the trial court order discharging the cricketers and others in the spot-fixing case.

The Delhi Police had arrested Sreesanth, along with cricketers Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, and others on charges of spot fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013.

