SRH’s INR 13 crore buy overlooked as England call up Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue for T20 World Cup

England on Tuesday announced their provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February. The ECB also confirmed the squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, with the T20I line-up largely mirroring the World Cup group, barring one change. England have named their provisional squad for T20 World Cup(AP)

Test fast bowler Josh Tongue earned his maiden T20I call-up for both the Sri Lanka series and the World Cup. Head coach Brendon McCullum and white-ball captain Harry Brook believe Tongue’s pace and bounce make him well-suited to flatter subcontinental pitches. Despite limited white-ball exposure, Tongue impressed in this year’s men’s Hundred, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps. He also made a strong impact in the ongoing Ashes, claiming 12 wickets at 18.58 from two Tests, including a five-for at the MCG where England registered their first Test win in Australia since 2011. He was named Player of the Match.

Jofra Archer has also been included in the World Cup squad despite continuing his recovery from a left-side strain that ruled him out after the third Ashes Test. Due to the injury, Archer will miss the T20I series in Sri Lanka. Prior to the setback, the right-arm quick was England’s standout bowler in the Ashes, taking nine wickets at 27.11, including a five-wicket haul in Adelaide. He also contributed a maiden Test half-century in the same match.

Jamie Smith, meanwhile, was overlooked for both white-ball assignments following an unsuccessful stint at the top of the order. All-rounder Liam Livingstone, who fetched INR 13 crore at the IPL 2026 auction with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was another notable omission from the World Cup squad.

After the Australia tour, where England conceded the Ashes following defeats in the opening three Tests, the side will head to Sri Lanka for a white-ball leg. England will play three ODIs in Colombo between January 22 and 27, before moving to Kandy for a three-match T20I series starting January 30.

Placed alongside Nepal, West Indies, Bangladesh and Italy in the group stage, England will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 8 against Nepal in Mumbai.

England squad for Sri Lanka T20Is and provisional squad for T20 World Cup: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood