'Don't see them being a threat this year': Michael Vaughan rules out former champions from challenging for IPL title

The lack of a quality spinner who can exploit conditions when the wicket is turning means that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won't be be any kind of threat in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), former England captain Michael Vaughan has said. SRH, who finished bottom of the table after a tumultuous 2021 season in which captain David Warner was first sacked and then left out of the team altogether, started this season with two losses before beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their last match.

Vaughan said that while he was impressed with opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored 75 off 50 balls against CSK.

“I was impressed with Abhishek Sharma. With Kane Williamson you know what you are going to get, he will be consistent. Nicholas Pooran is flamboyant and aggressive, can win a game by himself on his day,” said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan said that while Washington Sundar will be effective in the powerplay, SRH are going to miss Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who plays for Gujarat Titans. SRH face GT in their next match on Monday.

"But I don't see a real quality spinner. When the wicket starts to wear, that is where they are going to struggle. They are going to miss Rashid Khan, that is a huge hole to fill. I don't see them being anywhere near this year. Hope they prove me wrong but I don't think they have got enough compared to the other sides.

“That batting unit has to be so consistent and then somehow the captain has to find a way of working combinations with that bowling department. Washington Sundar can be potent in the initial six overs. But I don't think they have got enough quality spin to be a threat in this year's IPL,” said Vaughan.