SRH IPL 2025 Full Player list: Sunrisers Hyderabad updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an eventful day in Jeddah, as they made some big purchases at the IPL Auction 2025 on Sunday. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who had a base price of ₹2 crore, joined SRH for ₹11.25 crore. Meanwhile, pacers Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel were acquired for ₹10 and ₹8 crores respectively. Also, spinner Rahul Chahar joined SRH for ₹3.2 crore. India's Ishan Kishan attends a practice session.(AFP)

Meanwhile, SRH also purchased Abhinav Manohar ( ₹3.2 crore), Adam Zampa ( ₹2.4 crore) and Atharva Taide ( ₹30 lakhs).

SRH's big bid for Shami was surprising for many in particular. Ahead of the auction, former player Sanjay Manjrekar had predicted that he would not fetch a lot of money, to which Shami came up with a response on social media.

For Shami, Kolkata Knight Riders began the bidding war, with Chennai Super Kings coming into the picture. It went to 8.25 crores and CSK pulled out. Then Lucknow Super Giants rushed in, and the bidding went to 9.75 crores, before they pulled out too. SRH came out on top with a bid of 10 crores, before GT were asked to RTM.

The pacer was released by GT ahead of the auction, and also missed the 2024 season due to injury. Shami finished as India's leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, and also became the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in the 48 years history of the tournament, covering 13 editions. He will expected to lead the SRH bowling department, alongwith skipper Pat Cummins.

SRH's IPL Auction 2025 activity-

Ishan Kishan (11.25 Cr)

Rahul Chahar (3.20 Cr)

Mohammad Shami (10 Cr)

Harshal Patel (8 Cr)

Abhinav Manohar (3.2 Cr)

Adam Zampa (2.4 Cr)

Atharva Taide (30 L)

SRH's retentions-

Heinrich Klaasen (23 Cr), Pat Cummins (18 Cr), Travis Head (14 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (14 Cr), Nitish Reddy (6 Cr)