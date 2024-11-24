Menu Explore
PBKS' auction strategy to acquire Shreyas Iyer ridiculed by former coach Tom Moody: 'Don't think they were expecting...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Analysing PBKS' auction approach, Tom Moody was left bamboozled and felt that it was unplanned by the team management to make such a bid for Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab Kings broke the bank at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, purchasing Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer for 26.75 crore. It made him the most expensive buy in IPL history for few minutes, breaking the record of Mitchell Starc, who was acquired by KKR for 24.75 crore last year. Then moments later, Iyer's record was broken by Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for 27 crores.

Shreyas Iyer has joined PBKS.(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer has joined PBKS.(PTI)

PBKS also used the Right to Match (RTM) option in the IPL 2025 auction, bringing back pacer Arshdeep Singh for 18 crores.

Also Read | Virat Kohli can't stop blowing flying kisses to Anushka Sharma after 30th century: 'She knows everything that...'

PBKS entered the auction with a massive purse of 110.5 crore, retaining only Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. Now they have 65.75 crore remaining in their purse.

Tom Moody ridicules PBKS

Analysing PBKS' auction approach, former coach Tom Moody was left bamboozled and felt that it was unplanned by the team management. "It tells us that Punjab came into this auction, with pockets full of crores and now they have emptied them very, very quickly, with two players being auctioned off," he said.

"Yes, you knew they were going to go hard early because they were in that position. I don't think in any world they were expecting to pay 18 crore for Arshdeep or nearly 27 crore for Shreyas Iyer. They have got their two players, but they have paid dearly for it," he added.

Iyer is expected to captain PBKS for the upcoming season and is the obvious option after his purchase. It was a mega-bidding war which saw KKR make the first bid of 2 crore, then PBKS came in at 2.20 crore. In between, KKR stopped and Delhi Capitals (DC) rushed in, and raised the price to 25 crore. PBKS and DC kept on bidding, and the former won at the end.

Iyer has a legendary IPL career, having led DC to the finals in 2021. Then he joined KKR in 2022, and won their third IP title in 2024, under the guidance of mentor Gautam Gambhir.

