SRH vs CSK: David Warner achieves historic first in Indian Premier League

David Warner added another accolade to his already illustrious career as he became the first cricketer to score 3000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australia opener achieved the milestone during their match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Warner has been in sublime form thus far as he is leading the Orange Cap race with more than 400 runs in seven outings. In seven innings, Warner has slammed four fifties and one century for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year.

Shikhar Dhawan stands second in the list with 2518 runs while Kane Williamson comes in at third with 1163. With Dhawan now plying his trade for Delhi Capitals, Warner is now the undisputed run-machine of Hyderabad.

2518 in 85 innings: Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

1153 in 34 innings: Kane Wiilliamson (NZ)

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled a nagging line and length to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 132 for five.

Leading the side in the absence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was rested for the game because of back spasm, Suresh Raina opted to bat after the coin landed in his favour. But the decision did not work wonders for the visitors as the Sunrisers bowlers produced a disciplined effort to pick up five wickets for 22 runs.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 22:32 IST