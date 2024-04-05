 SRH vs CSK: Will Mayank open? Who will replace Mustafizur? Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SRH vs CSK: Will Mayank open? Who will replace Mustafizur? Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings likely XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2024 12:56 PM IST

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Check the likely XIs of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings as the two sides meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2024 Indian Premier League clash on Friday, the absence of their in-form bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, poses a challenge. CSK, known for their consistency, suffered their first loss of the season against Delhi Capitals last week, prompting the team to recalibrate their strategies.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, left, chat with Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam(AP)
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, left, chat with Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam(AP)

One of the most debated topics in cricketing circles revolves around the batting position of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Despite calls for his promotion up the order, Dhoni seems set to maintain his position lower down despite his astonishing blitzkrieg against the DC in Visakhapatnam; the CSK will likely be banking on the capabilities of Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi to finish the job.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With Mustafizur absent, CSK faces the challenge of reconfiguring their bowling combination. The overseas duo of Mustafizur and Matheesha Pathirana had been effective, but with the former's absence, CSK may turn to a like-for-like replacement in Mukesh Choudhary.

On the other side, the Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to capitalise on home advantage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. While they exhibited strong batting performances against Mumbai Indians, opener Mayank Agarwal's lackluster form raises concerns.

Additionally, SRH seek to rectify their recent batting failure against Gujarat Titans and bolster their bowling attack, particularly the underwhelming performance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is yet to make an impact with the new ball.

Skipper Pat Cummins stands out as one of their most consistent bowlers, maintaining a tight economy rate and contributing crucial wickets. However, he awaits support from his teammates, especially against CSK's formidable lineup.

With the pitch promising another high-scoring encounter, both teams brace for a fierce battle under the lights.

SRH likely XI if batting first Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal/Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

SRH likely XI if bowling first Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

CSK likely XI if batting first Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK likely XI if bowling first Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / SRH vs CSK: Will Mayank open? Who will replace Mustafizur? Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings likely XIs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On