Sri Lanka bowler Isuru Udana’s show of sportsmanship wins internet - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:00 IST

Sri Lankan bowler Isuru Udana showed a great example of sportsmanship as he refused to run-out an injured player despite having a lot of time to do so during the ongoing Mzansi Super League. Nelson Mandela Bay Giants needed 24 runs to win off the last 8 balls against Paarl Rock and Heino Kuhn went for a big shot but the ball crashed into his partner at the non-striker’s end - Marco Marais. The hit left Marais in pain outside his crease but Udana decided to not take advantage of the situation and instead went back to his mark for the next delivery.

“Spirit of cricket Raise your hand for more moments like this! Always!” MSL tweeted from its official Twitter account.

This is class from Isuru Udana 👏pic.twitter.com/RZX5yutA23 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 8, 2019

The match went down to the wire as Marias took advantage of the lifeline and slammed a six to bring the Giants close to a victory. However, Rocks kept their nerve and were able to clinch the close fought encounter. Paarl Rocks are leading the table with 27 points from ten matches while Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are second with 27 points from 10 matches.

Earlier in the tournament, Tabraiz Shamsi took his post wicket-taking celebrations to a whole new level. Shamsi -- who was playing for Paarl Rocks against Durban Heat at the Boland Park -- stunned the fans by coming out with an amazing piece of magic trick to celebrate one of his wickets.



READ: Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is

It was during the eighth over of the Durban Heat’s inning when Shamsi bowled a loopy leg-spinner to Wihab Lubbe, who attempted a lofted shot over the long-off boundary. However, Lubbe miscued the shot and the ball landed in the hands of Hardus Viljoen.

Elated with the dismissal, Shamsi -- who is already famous for his boot-call celebration -- took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick. The mind-boggling celebration of the 29-year-old even left the commentators shell shocked.