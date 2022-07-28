Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka cruise to 246-run victory over Pakistan in 2nd Test; series ends in 1-1 draw
cricket

Sri Lanka cruise to 246-run victory over Pakistan in 2nd Test; series ends in 1-1 draw

  • Sri Lanka bowled Pakistan out for 261 in the 508-run chase, clinching a series-levelling victory in the final Test in Galle.
Prabath Jayasuriya(AP)
Prabath Jayasuriya(AP)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday.

Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.

Jayasuriya picked up 5-117 for his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third test match. Mendis, who took five wickets in the first innings, provided able support by picking up four.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka cricket pakistan
sri lanka cricket pakistan
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out