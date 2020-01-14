e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka name 15-member squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Sri Lanka name 15-member squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:57 IST
AFP
AFP
Colombo
File image of Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne
File image of Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne(AP)
         

Sri Lanka Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC.

Also Read: ‘Why is there any debate’: Hayden questions Kohli’s decision to bat at No.4

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh and they were barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Suranga Lakmal.

