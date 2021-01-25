IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep

  • England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:39 PM IST

England moved into a strong position to complete a series sweep after dismissing Sri Lanka for 126 in the second innings on Monday, setting up a victory target of 164 in the second test.

Jack Leach and Dom Bess claimed three wickets each in a wild morning session on day four and then added one more apiece after lunch. Joe Root picked up the last two wickets on consecutive balls to finish the innings to ensure all 10 wickets fell to spin.

Root ended Lasith Embuldeniya's rearguard cameo of 40 from 42 balls when had the Sri Lanka tail-ender caught by Jonny Bairstow and then bowled Asitha Fernando on the next ball.

ALSO READ - 'It's disrespectful to Indian team if England do not play best XI': Kevin Pietersen

England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead. But far from enhancing the small advantage, Sri Lanka’s top order collapsed.

The England spinners went wicketless in the first innings but made amends in the second, with the pitch offering plenty of turn and bounce.

Spin was introduced early in the innings with Bess operating from the Dutch Fort End after just four overs of seam.

Leach started from the City End and made his presence felt immediately by trapping Kusal Perera leg before wicket for 14.

Bess then bowled into the rough and had Oshada Fernando (3) caught bat pad by Zak Crawley at forward short leg.

Lahiru Thirimanne scored 13 before he flicked a Leach delivery into Crawley’s hands at short leg and the slide got worse, with three wickets falling for 10 runs within 13 deliveries.

Angelo Mathews (5), who scored a century in the first innings, was bowled attempting a sweep to a ball from Bess which pitched outside off stump and turned sharply.

Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal had a failure immediately after launching Leach for four to the mid-wicket boundary. He tried to clear mid-on from the next delivery, but didn’t get the elevation and was well caught by the 38-year-old Jimmy Anderson in the outfield.

Niroshan Dickwella, who earned much admiration for his career best 92 in the first innings, was out for seven driving straight into the hands of Daniel Lawrence in the covers.

Root's 186 helped England narrow in on Sri Lanka's first-innings total before was run out in the last over on day three.

His 309-ball knock ended when he attempted to flick Dilruwan Perera to mid-wicket but the thick edge was grabbed by Oshada Fernando at short leg on the bounce. Root had taken a few steps out of the crease and, sensing an opportunity, Fernando threw the stumps down as a tired Root’s diving effort couldn’t save him.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Embuldeniya finished with 7-137 from 42 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka vs england dom bess joe root
app
Close
e-paper
interview
India's substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha reaches for the ball during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
India's substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha reaches for the ball during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot

By Aritra Mukherjee
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat – albeit with the permission from his daughter and wife, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australia's victory on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.(via REUTERS)
Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australia's victory on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.(via REUTERS)
cricket

India bowling coach Bharat Arun responds to Kohli's critics

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • India bowling coach Bharat Arun responded to Kohli's critics and said that people tend to forget what he has done for the team during his time as captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
cricket

All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Bangladesh vs West Indies: The former captain became the first player in international cricket to reach this milestone in a single country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
cricket

Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had 'right strategy' in retaining key players

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • While CSK released the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, they kept CSK's core players Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
interview
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba.
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba.
cricket

All-rounder’s tag alone won’t do, must keep performing: Shardul Thakur

By Sanjeev Sanyal, Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • With seven wickets and a vital fifty, Thakur celebrated his Test comeback, underlining qualities as a pace-bowling all-rounder. The 29-year-old looks back on the momentous series in this interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Gill, 21, announced his arrival on the big stage with a classic knock of 91, which set the tone for India's incredible victory on the final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane bats(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane bats(Getty Images)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane chooses between his Melbourne and Lord's hundreds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:01 PM IST
After his 112 in the Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane had said his century at Lord's was his best. However, the 32-year-old said he didn't quite realise the value of his Melbourne effort that eventually became a building block for India's 2-1 series win against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)
cricket

Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:47 PM IST
One of the greats of the modern game, Sangakarra scored over 28,000 runs for Sri Lanka over a hugely successful 16-year career and has the highest Test batting average of any player in the last 46 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar avoids a bouncer during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, (AP)
India's Washington Sundar avoids a bouncer during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, (AP)
cricket

Shastri tells us inspiring stories, would love to open in Tests like him: Sundar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Washington Sundar scored 62 and a quick 22, including a hooked six off Pat Cummins, to play a part in the finishing act, apart from a match-haul of four wickets. The young man said he aspires to open the batting for India like head coach Ravi Shastri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(PTI)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(PTI)
cricket

‘Everyone has been amazed’: Sangakarra lauds Root’s century against Sri Lanka

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Sangakkara showered praises on Root and said the way the English skipper has handled himself on day three of the second Test was ‘a great learning experience for everyone’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
cricket

Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Rahane has finally opened up on the incident that halted the play on the fourth day for 10 minutes. He condemned that act and revealed why he denied the umpires’ offer to leave the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
cricket

‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
cricket

England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

My career hit a low after the WC: Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP