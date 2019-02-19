Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya returns to ODI squad after coming clean with bowling action

Spinner Akila Dananjaya has returned to the Sri Lanka ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, after being cleared of bowling action by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 25-year-old was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first Test against England in Galle from November 6 to 10 last year and subsequently underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane on November 23 last year, following which he was barred from bowling in international cricket.

Other players to make a comeback in the ODI squad include batsman Upul Tharanga and left-arm seamer Isuru Udana who earned the spot after giving impressive performances for Sri Lanka A team.

Batting all rounder Priyamal Perera, who smashed back-to-back double-hundreds in the Premier League four-day tournament, has also got his maiden call to the Sri Lankan ODI team, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Former skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who was dropped from South Africa Test series, has also been left out of the one-day matches.

Other players to be dropped are all rounders Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka and Sekkuge Prasanna.

In the bowling department, skipper Lasith Malinga is going to be the only experienced seamer as the ODI squad list includes newcomers like Seamers Udana, Vishwa Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha who have got combined experience of less than 15 ODIs.

Sri Lanka and South Africa are slated to play a five-match ODI series from March 3 to 16.

Following is the full Sri Lanka ODI squad for South Africa series:

Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.

