Sri Lanka’s chase breaks records: Top 5 highest Test run-chases by Asian teams in England

Pathum Nissanka’s fluent century led Sri Lanka to a famous Test match victory over England at The Oval in London, with the opener’s unbeaten score of 127 not out off 124 balls helping the visitors chase down the target of 219 with eight wickets to spare. Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century. (Reuters Images)

This result allowed Sri Lanka to claim a Test win and avoid a whitewash loss in England, marking a memorable performance while also securing valuable World Test Championship points.

Impressively, the chase of 219 set a new record for the highest total achieved by an Asian team visiting England, highlighting how challenging it can be to win in the fourth innings on English soil. Here is a list of the top-five highest successful chases completed by Asian teams in England.

5. Pakistan vs England, Lord’s 1992

In a thrilling contest at the home of cricket, Lord's, Pakistan narrowly defeated England, scoring 141 runs with two wickets to spare, on their way to a famous Test series victory on that tour.

The heroes of the fourth innings were the usual suspects, as Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis combined for a 46-run partnership for the ninth wicket to take Pakistan home after they were in trouble at 95 for 8 earlier in the innings.

Akram also contributed with a six-wicket haul in the match, while Waqar took seven of his own, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Their successful run chase capped an excellent year for Pakistan cricket, having won the World Cup earlier that year.

4. Pakistan vs England, The Oval, 2010

Pakistan improved on their previous success against England 18 years later, chasing down 148 runs in the third Test of the infamous 2010 tour, winning at The Oval by four wickets. Pakistan carried a first-innings lead of 75 thanks to Azhar Ali’s unbeaten 92, before Mohammed Amir’s five-wicket haul in the third innings left a manageable but slightly tricky chase for the visitors.

Captain Salman Butt led the charge in the chase with 48 runs, steering Pakistan home with relative comfort. Unfortunately for Pakistan, the series was marred and best remembered for the spot-fixing scandal involving Butt and Amir following the fourth and final Test at Lord’s in that series.

3. India vs England, The Oval, 1971

Perhaps the most famous win on this list, India’s victory at The Oval in 1971 not only secured the nation’s first Test match victory in England but also their first series victory. The visiting team chased down 173 to shock the English at home in one of the most monumental Test wins in history.

The win is best remembered for the phenomenal six-wicket haul by Bhagwath Chandrashekhar, which tore apart the English batting on day four, bundling them out for a paltry 101 and leaving India two days to chase down the target. Strong contributions from the batters helped India clinch the win with four wickets to spare.

2. Pakistan vs Australia, Headingley 2010

Pakistan snapped a 15-year losing streak against Australia by chasing down 180 at Headingley, in a neutral Test match in 2010.

Australia were bowled out for just 88 in the first innings of that match, with Pakistan’s pacers wreaking havoc. Pakistan couldn’t fully capitalise on the advantage, scoring only 258, before allowing Australia back into the game through half-centuries from Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Steve Smith in the third innings.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising in the chase at 137 for 1 but lost the next five wickets for just 24 runs. Despite the collapse, they avoided defeat, ultimately winning by three wickets.

1. Sri Lanka vs England, The Oval 2024

Finally, we come to Sri Lanka’s effort at The Oval, the most comfortable of the bunch, as the Lankans cruised to an eight-wicket victory, marking the only successful 200-plus chase registered by an Asian team in England.

England looked favourites to complete the whitewash after Ollie Pope’s 154, but Kamindu Mendis continued his strong start in Test cricket to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt. England’s day four collapse in the third innings opened the door for Sri Lanka to capitalise, with Lahiru Kumar taking four wickets.

Playing positively and putting the pressure back on England, Nissanka’s brilliant century on day five ensured there were no hiccups as Sri Lanka strolled home with plenty of wickets and time to spare.