Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga retires from ODI cricket

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga retired from ODI cricket after the Islanders pulled off an emphatic victory over Bangladesh in the 1st ODI in Colombo on Friday. In his final match, the bowler recorded figures of 3/38 in 9.3 overs. He finished his career with a wicket in his final ball. Overall, in his career, Malinga played 30 Tests in which he picked up 101 wickets at an average of 33.16. He also played 226 ODIs for Sri Lanka, in which he picked up 338 wickets at an average of 28.94.

Malinga has also played 73 T20Is in which he recorded 97 wickets at an average of 19.7 and will still be available for selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

“I am very happy to leave at this time. This is an opportunity for new players to prove themselves and prepare for the next World Cup,” Malinga, 35, told reporters on Thursday.

“I hope to be able to take Sri Lanka to the next T20 World Cup. I hope I will have an opportunity to play in that tournament, but if there are better players than me, I don’t mind being left out,” he added.

The seamer was the highest wicket-taker for his side in the recently concluded World Cup series. Overall, he has taken 56 wickets in World Cup tournaments, the third-most by any bowler, only after Glenn McGrath (71) and Muttiah Muralitharan (68). He has also taken three ODI hat-tricks, the most by any bowler.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 22:38 IST