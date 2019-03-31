Sri Lanka’s Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne arrested for drunk driving

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka’s Test captain was arrested for alleged drunk driving in Colombo on Sunday morning.

As per the police, the injured driver has sustained minor injuries and Karunaratne has been granted bail, after being taken into custody at roughly 5:40 am Sri Lanka time on Sunday, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

He is expected to appear before court sometime this week. This arrest can have huge ramifications for the player. Sri Lanka Cricket can impose their own sanctions depending upon the outcome of the court proceedings.

Karunaratne led the Sri Lanka team to an exceptional Test series win in South Africa in February. There were rumours doing the rounds that he can be handed the limited overs captaincy as Lasith Malinga has not been providing the desired results for the team in the format.

The team has been troubled with disciplinary issues over the past few months, but Karuna had avoided serious controversy up to now.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 13:06 IST