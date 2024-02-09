 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
Live

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field

Feb 09, 2024 02:09 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 09 Feb 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Shevon ...Read More Daniel, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan
Afghanistan squad -
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 09, 2024 02:09 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update

  • Feb 09, 2024 01:39 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details
    1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to be held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Sri Lanka Afghanistan Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024 + 2 more
