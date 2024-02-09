Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field in the 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 09 Feb 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Shevon ...Read More Daniel, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan
Afghanistan squad -
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 09, 2024 02:09 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to fieldFeb 09, 2024 01:39 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details
1st ODI of Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to be held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article
-