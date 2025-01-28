Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs AUS Live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 28, 2025 03:25 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Here are the details of when and where to watch the first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Australia and Sri Lanka will square off in the first Test of the two-match series on Wednesday, January 29, at the Galle International Stadium. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith will be leading the visitors. With winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against India, Australia have already sealed their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and will take on South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11-16.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Here are the details of when and where to watch the first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
Sri Lanka vs Australia: Here are the details of when and where to watch the first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Sri Lanka have lost six out of 11 matches that they have played in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle. Hence, they have no chance of making it to the WTC final. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the hosts.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Here are all the streaming details for the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

When will the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia be played?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia be played?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia?

The live broadcast for the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia can be streamed live on the SonyLiv App and website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On