Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs AUS Live on TV and online

Australia and Sri Lanka will square off in the first Test of the two-match series on Wednesday, January 29, at the Galle International Stadium. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith will be leading the visitors. With winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against India, Australia have already sealed their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and will take on South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11-16. Sri Lanka vs Australia: Here are the details of when and where to watch the first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Sri Lanka have lost six out of 11 matches that they have played in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle. Hence, they have no chance of making it to the WTC final. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the hosts.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Here are all the streaming details for the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

When will the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia be played?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia be played?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia?

The live broadcast for the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia can be streamed live on the SonyLiv App and website.