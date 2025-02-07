Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM
Feb 7, 2025 9:06 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Day 1 Highlights :
- Cooper Connolly makes his Test debut for Australia
- Referral 1 (1.6 ovs): AUS against P Nissanka (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, AUS: 3) (Retained)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 47/1 in 15.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 52/1 in 16.2 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 52 off 101 balls between D Karunaratne (20) and D Chandimal (31)
- Lunch: Sri Lanka 87/1 in 30.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 100/2 in 38.1 overs
- Referral 2 (40.5 ovs): K Mendis against Australia (Caught) Successful (SL: 3, AUS: 3)
- D Chandimal 32nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 105 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 117/3 in 45.0 overs
- D Chandimal dropped on 59 by A Carey in 47.5 overs
- Tea: Sri Lanka 144/5 in 58.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 150/5 in 60.1 overs
- Referral 3 (70.2 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (Caught) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, AUS: 2)
- Sri Lanka 200/6 in 72.5 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 75 balls between K Mendis (29) and R Mendis (21)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 201/6 in 73.0 overs
- New ball taken: Sri Lanka 210/6 in 82.1 overs
- K Mendis 20th Test fifty: 50 runs in 90 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- Stumps: Sri Lanka 229/9 in 90.0 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.