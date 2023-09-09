News / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL look to keep momentum intact against inconsistent BAN
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL look to keep momentum intact against inconsistent BAN

Sep 09, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL will be aiming to continue on their group stage form when they take on BAN in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Two of Asia's most dynamic cricketing nations, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are set to meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Saturday, with records and hopes on the line. Sri Lanka aim for their 13th consecutive ODI win, edging closer to the Australian team's remarkable 21-game unbeaten streak in 2003. Meanwhile, Bangladesh seek consistency in both batting and bowling to secure their spot in the final. Sri Lanka have already handed them a defeat in the group stage, restricting Bangladesh to 165 and easily achieving a 5-wicket victory during the chase. Furthermore, Bangladesh faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage, and another loss on Saturday would all but end their hopes to make it to the final of the continental event. Rain is likely to hamper the proceedings, however, which can make things difficult for both sides throughout the clash.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL vs BAN Live Updates
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL vs BAN Live Updates(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 09, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh chasing consistency

    It hasn't been the best of tournaments for Bangladesh. The three-time runners-up had a disastrous start against Sri Lanka but recovered quickly to cruise past Afghanistan. Just as it looked like the side had gained momentum, one of their in-form batters – Nazmul Shanto – faced injury and was ruled out of the Super 4 game against Pakistan. The side will now seek a quick recovery and aim to remain alive in contention for Super 4

  • Sep 09, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sri Lanka unbeaten so far

    In their previous match in the 2023 edition, Sri Lanka outclassed Bangladesh by five wickets after bundling the side out on 165. Against Afghanistan, Dasun Shanaka's men had a close shave, as a gross miscalculation from their opponents played key to Sri Lanka's 2-run win. The momentum is undoubtedly with the hosts as they enter their first Super 4 game

  • Sep 09, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash! Bangladesh are seeking consistency while Sri Lanka aim at doing the double over Shakib Al Hasan's men in Colombo.

sri lanka cricket bangladesh cricket asia cup + 1 more

