Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, Fifth ODI at Colombo: Live score and updates

It has been a one-sided series so far. The only interest has been the timing of the rains and how the different calculations every intervention throws up. England have been dominant, Sri Lanka have been hapless, England have won all the matches, Sri Lanka continue to struggle to find a viable solution. With the series in the bag, Jos Buttler captains England as the Curran brothers play together for the first time.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(c/w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Mark Wood

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 14:34 IST