Sri Lanka vs England, Live Cricket Updates, 1st ODI in Dambulla: Visitors take strike

England are “very happy” being favourites for the one-day series in Sri Lanka but are aware that past tours have been “tricky”, Jos Buttler said Tuesday on the eve of the first match in Dambulla. Sri Lanka’s captain Dinesh Chandimal warned meanwhile that conditions were “very different” to England, with some “mystery spinners” who could pose problems for Eoin Morgan’s batsmen. “Very happy being favourites. It shows we’ve been doing good stuff and I like being favourites,” Buttler told reporters, saying the team were “very confident” and aiming to be “pushing the boundaries”.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 13:47 IST