Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 2: Foakes leads fightback with century on debut

Debutant Ben Foakes hit a defiant and unbeaten 87, guiding England to safety -- after Sri Lanka claimed cheap early wickets -- on 321 for eight at the end of the first day of the first Test. The Surrey wicket-keeper batsman, who knows this could just be a one-off chance as Jonny Bairstow regains fitness, came in with England precariously placed on 103 for five on a Galle pitch notorious for low scores. Foakes built crucial partnerships including an 88-run seventh wicket stand with Sam Curran, who made 48, to defy Sri Lanka’s bowlers. England elected to bat first in what was Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath’s farewell match.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 10:16 IST