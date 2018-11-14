Today in New Delhi, India
Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Hosts strike early

Catch all the action from the opening day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with our live updates.

New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs England: England take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Pallekele.(AFP)

England captain Joe Root won the toss and unsurprisingly elected to bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. England, chasing a first overseas Test series win since prevailing 2-1 in South Africa in early 2016, fielded the same side who beat the hosts by 211 runs in Galle, but have shuffled the batting lineup with Ben Stokes elevated to number three.

