Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Hosts strike early

England captain Joe Root won the toss and unsurprisingly elected to bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. England, chasing a first overseas Test series win since prevailing 2-1 in South Africa in early 2016, fielded the same side who beat the hosts by 211 runs in Galle, but have shuffled the batting lineup with Ben Stokes elevated to number three.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 10:25 IST