Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 3rd Test Day 4 in Colombo

Sri Lanka limped to 53-4 on Sunday as they battled to reach 327 to win the third and final Test against England and avoid a series whitewash. Moeen Ali opened the bowling for England and took openers Danushka Gunathilaka for 6 and Dimuth Karunaratne for 23 on the spin paradise pitch in Colombo. Jack Leach claimed Dhananjaya de Silva, who failed to score, while Ben Stokes took a brilliant catch off fast bowler Stuart Broad to end Angelo Mathews’ innings after nine balls which produced five runs. Earlier England made 230 in their second innings after at one stage looking shaky on 39-4.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 10:05 IST