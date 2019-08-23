e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 live scorecard and commentary

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 through our live scorecard and commentary

cricket Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 through our live scorecard and commentary)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 through our live scorecard and commentary)(AP)
         

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live:

 

Day 1 Report: Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka to 85 for two at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday. Only 36.3 overs were possible after rain washed out the first session and bad light ended play for the day with Karunaratne unbeaten on 49.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:45 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    INX media case liveChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019Ashes 2019 3rd Test HighlightsIndia vs West Indies
    don't miss