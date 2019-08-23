Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 live scorecard and commentary

cricket

Day 1 Report: Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka to 85 for two at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday. Only 36.3 overs were possible after rain washed out the first session and bad light ended play for the day with Karunaratne unbeaten on 49.

