Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard achieves historic first in Pallekele T20I - Watch

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard achieves historic first in Pallekele T20I - Watch

Kieron Pollard was congratulated by teammates on this historic day before the start of Pallekele T20I and he was also presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 19:52 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kieron Pollard is presented with a special jersey.
Kieron Pollard is presented with a special jersey.(WI/ Twitter)
         

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap when he took to the field against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Pallekele International Stadium on Wednesday. Pollard became the first cricketer in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches. Second on the list is Pollard’s compatriot Dwayne Bravo, who has taken part in 453 matches so far in his trophy-laden career. Chris Gayle takes the third spot in the illustrious list as he has featured in 404 T20 matches.

Also Read: Sunil Joshi named BCCI’s selection committee chairman

Pollard was congratulated by teammates on this historic day before the start of Pallekele T20I and he was also presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion. The ‘one-of-a-kind’ jersey had the all-rounder’s name at the back along with number 500.

The official handle of Windies Cricket uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “@KieronPollard55 celebrates his 500th T20 with a one of a kind #MenInMaroon Jersey!Congrats Skipper!#ItsOurGame 

 

Apart from West Indies, Pollard has featured for some of the best teams in T20 leagues around the world. He holds an impeccable T20 record and will definitely go down as one of the best players of the format.

Also Read: Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final

Since breaking onto the scene in 2006, Pollard has donned the jerseys of Adelaide Strikers, Barbados Tridents, Cape Cobras, Dhaka Dynamites, Dhaka Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Melbourne Renegades, Multan Sultans, Mumbai Indians, Peshawar Zalmi, Somerset, South Australia, St Lucia Stars, Stanford Superstars, Trinbago Knight Riders and Trinidad & Tobago.

