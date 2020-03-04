Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I in Pallekele: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:02 IST

Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. The visitors were defeated three-nil in the ODI series and will be looking to avenge that loss in the two-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell