Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I in Pallekele: Live cricket score and updates
SL vs WI: Catch all the action of first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies through our live commentary.cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:02 IST
Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. The visitors were defeated three-nil in the ODI series and will be looking to avenge that loss in the two-match T20I series.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell
