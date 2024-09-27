Sri Lanka's run-machine Kamindu Mendis equals great Don Bradman; zooms past Gill, Williamson, Root with Galle marathon

There seems to be no stopping Kamindu Mendis. Sri Lanka's new run-machine, Mendis, 25, is toppling one record after another as on Friday he became the fastest batter from the sub-continent to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket. During his long innings of 182 runs against New Zealand in the 2nd Test, Mendis peaked climbed Mount 1K in just his 13th Test innings, one quicker than former India batter Vinod Kambli. Overall, Mendis is the joint second-fastest with the one and only Donald Bradman as Everton Weeks and Herbert Sutcliffe continue to hold on to the top position – 12 innings. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates his century during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)

Kamindu's was the third century of the Sri Lankan innings as he, along with Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis sent New Zealand on a leather hunt en route to taking the first-innings total to a colossal 602/5 declared. Scores as massive as this have become a rare oddity in Test cricket, considering how teams have evolved into becoming more result-oriented. However, by stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka had already gained the upper hand by reducing the BlackCaps to 22/2.

Kamindu is on a red-hot streak, his previous 11 scores reading 102, 164, 92, 9, 12, 113, 74, 4, 64, 114 and 3. Add to it this knock of 182 and that makes it five centuries in eight Tests. Quite a start it has been for young Kamindu, who averages a jaw-dropping 91.27. Mendes began his dream run on Test debut against Australia two years ago, where he scored a gritty 61. After a near two-year-long wait, Mendis got the opportunity to bat against Bangladesh and he made it count with twin centuries in Sylhet earlier in March. However, arguably the best and most testing knock of his young career came in Manchester, where he hit 113 against England and followed it with an impressive 74 at the Lord's cricket ground. Kamindu signed out of the series with another fine fifty at the Oval.

Kamindu Mendis soars past Shubman Gill, Joe Root

With this, Mendis also climbed to the top of a list that features two of the Fab Four of today's era. Mendis has the highest average and most centuries among Test batters in the year 2024, and is next behind former England captain Joe Root (averaging 54.77) on runs. He has however, leapfrogged Ollie Pope (745 runs at an average of 37.25), Shubman Gill (617 at 56.09) and Kane Williamson (565 at 62.77) in the process. Mendis' scorching run of form has created ripples grabbed the attention of Sri Lankan legends Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga.

"Second fastest to 1000 Test runs in terms of matches, only behind Bradman. Kamindu Mendis is already on his way to greatness," posted Malinga on X, whereas Sangakkara's short and sweet message read: “Kamindu Mendis - Becoming of greatness.”

Kamindu's emergence is the just the kind of shot Sri Lanka needed in the arm. Ever since the retirements of Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, no batter has been able to take Sri Lankan Test cricket forward. The quartet of Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne have tried and shown promise, but none has matched the charisma or consistency of let's say a Virat Kohli or Steve Smith. It may be early days in his career, but with Kamindu, Sri Lanka's search for their next batting superstar could very well come to an end.