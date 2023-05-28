Stability key as MS Dhoni and Chennai eye record-equalling 5th title: CSK's predicted XI vs GT in IPL 2023 final

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. CSK beat GT in the first qualifier earlier in the week and will look for a repeat from the last game to secure a record-equalling fifth IPL title on tonight. Dhoni's CSK have been imperious for much of the season(AP)

CSK finished second on the points table having won eight and lost five of their fourteen league games while their second fixture against LSG was abandoned due to rain. CSK have now reached the playoffs in 12 of their 14 seasons so far and are one of the most successful teams in playoff games having won more than 60% of their games in the knockouts so far with wins in 16 of the 25 games they have played so far. They will be competing in their 10th IPL final on Sunday.

In the league stage, the Dhoni-led side beat MI, and DC twice, and RCB, KKR, LSG and SRH once. They lost to KKR, PBKS and GT once and were second-best against RR in both their games. In the first qualifier, Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat as he scored a flamboyant 60(44) to lay the platform. Ambati Rayudu (17 off 9) and Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 16) then played brisk knocks to provide crucial late flourish and take CSK to a competitive 172/7. Jadeja (2/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/28) then spun a web around the GT batters as a collective bowling effort saw CSK bowl GT out for 157 and secure a place in the final with a 15-run victory in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 564 runs so far this season. Devon Conway is the top-scorer for the team with 625 runs in fourteen innings and has already scored six half-centuries this season. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 386 and 299 runs respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have also chipped in with important runs down the order. Ambati Rayudu though has been in poor form in what increasingly looks like his final IPL season.

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana has scalped 11 and 17 wickets so far this season respectively and have been instrumental to CSK’s success.

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker for the team with 21 scalps but has conceded almost ten runs an over. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 19 wickets and Moeen Ali has also picked up 9 wickets so far. Akash Singh, Hangargekar and Mitchel Santner have also chipped in with 11 wickets between them so far. Chahar has also chipped in with 12 wickets in nine games since returning from injury.

The CSK bowlers have done well this season, but they will have their work cut out for them on Sunday when they face an in-form GT batting line-up on a batting-friendly pitch in Ahmedabad. CSK are expected to be unchanged for the final on Sunday.

CSK's predicted XI vs GT in IPL 2023 final

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar.

Impact Player

Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh could be the options for Impact Player.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON