'Star' Indian cricketer carried 27 bags to Australia, BCCI paid in lakhs; others got influenced; hint – he has 17 bats

Team India's unsatisfactory performance Down Under not too long ago, which resulted in them losing the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia, led to several changes in Indian cricket. Losing a Test series in Australia after 10 long years came with its set of repercussions. Star players were questioned, as were their future. Dressing room chats got leaked, and players bore the brunt. Gautam Gambhir's tenure as coach went from bad to worse, and Ravichandran Ashwin retired. Nonetheless, irrespective of all the drama surrounding the team during and after the tour, Indian cricket moved on, but not without a change in protocol. Virat Kohli (L), Rohit Sharma or someone else - who could be the 'star' player with 27 bags?(Agencies/X)

The BCCI, in an attempt to inject more discipline among players, introduced a strict 10-point diktat that players have no option but to follow. Of them, two crucial pointers were the need to play domestic cricket and a restriction on family travel. However, another very important rule that isn't talked about enough is a limit being put on the amount of luggage a player carries with him. Per the new protocol, a player isn't allowed to take more than 150 kg worth of luggage with him. This rule was apparently put together because a 'star player' took with him to Australia luggage worth 250 kgs.

Also Read: Team India's senior player asks if he can take his family for Champions Trophy, BCCI warns 'if there's any exception…'

A report in Dainik Jagran claims that this player, the identity of whom is unknown, carried 27 bags with him on the tour to Australia. And here's the deal-breaker. The entire 27 bags weren't his. Some of it belonged to his family and personal assistants, too. His own luggage included 17 bats, proving the player is a specialist batter. The player then, within Australia, travelled from one city to another, leaving the BCCI no choice but to pay for it all. Although the exact amount was not revealed, it is believed to be in lakhs.

If a player's luggage exceeds 150 kgs…

Moreover, the report further claims that this practice soon began to affect other players on the tour, some of whom started following suit. The entire chapter led the BCCI to tighten its norms, where a player travelling overseas won't be allowed to carry more than 150 kg of luggage. If the maximum limit is exceeded, the player must bear the expenses out of his pocket.

Beginning the Champions Trophy, the rules will now come into full effect. The players have already been informed that families will not accompany them to Dubai as their stay there will not be more than 25 days. As per the rules, the families can be with players for up to two weeks on tours stretching to 45 days or more, which means that come India's tour of England, the likes of Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh – the spouses of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – who are pretty much in attendance during matches can come along.