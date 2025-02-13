Team India's senior player asks if he can take his family for Champions Trophy, BCCI warns 'if there's any exception…'

One of the most talked about topics in the BCCI's strict 10-point diktat, introduced shortly after India's series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was the restriction on family travel. As per the document shared with all those involved in Indian cricket, a player's family can be with him for up to two weeks in a tour stretching 45 days or more. However, the family protocols that swing into full effect starting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not allow the likes of Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, or any other spouses of Indian players to accompany them in Dubai as the tournament is only 20 days long. Rohit Sharma (L), Ravindra Jadeja (C), Virat Kohli or someone else - who could the senior player be?(Getty)

India open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan three days later before embarking on their final group tie on March 2 against New Zealand. Even if India are to make the final, which is on March 9, the number of days – if India's stay in Dubai is to be counted (they are reachin on February 15), which is 24 days – won't be sufficient enough for the wives or any other family member to be with them.

However, in a fresh twist, the BCCI could be open to some exceptions in this matter. In a report carried out by the PTI, BCCI is still adamant on their original stance, but if players want to take their family along in the Champions Trophy, the board's directive is simple: You will have to pay for it out of your own pocket. In fact, a senior Team India player took his chances, asking whether an exception could be made for his family, only to have his request turned down.

"If anything changes then it is different, but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as the BCCI won't be covering any cost."

Who could the senior player be?

Which brings us to the question. Who could this senior player be? The obvious guesses are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. No one in this team is more senior than them. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also come under the 'senior' category but given Hardik's recent split with ex-wife Natasa Stankovic. Jadeja's wife Rivaba, a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, is hardly seen on tours, and hence, her chances are slim too.

Which brings us to Kohli. Kohli's family – Anushka, with kids Vamika and Akaay – were in Australia, and his wife especially, has been turning up regularly to support him in matches. As for Rohit, Ritika was last seen during the T20 World Cup last June, culminating in Team India lifting the Trophy. She has since not been seen, and the reason, as it turns out, was her pregnancy as a few months later, she and Rohit welcomed their second child, Ahaan, in November. Nonetheless, irrespective of whoever the player is, it's not happening.

"We are very clear in our stand. If there is any exception, players would have to bear the expenses of families travelling with them. As things stand, families won’t be there with the players in the Champions Trophy," a BCCI source confirmed to The Hindustan Times.

"The BCCI is very adamant on these rules and we will ensure that they are followed to the T. The players have been made aware that the board intends to follow the guidelines which were issued well in advance."

BCCI's rules on family travel seems to have initially triggered a sense of panic within the players. Just a couple of weeks ago, when Rohit and BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference in Mumbai revealing India's Champions Trophy squad, Rohit, perhaps not knowing that his microphone was one, accidentally slipped confidential information that got caught on the mic.

"Ab to aur ek dedh ghanta baithna padega iske baad. Secretary ke saath baithna padega thoda discuss karne keliye. Ye sab cheez family wamily ka ye wo. Ab sab mereko bol rahe hai ki yaar..." which translates to "Now I have to sit another hour, hour and a half after this. Will have to sit down with the secretary to discuss a few things. About the family and other stuff. Now everyone is telling me…" Rohit could be heard as saying before he stopped.