Stephen Fleming breaks silence on Sanju Samson’s failures at CSK, backs star amid mounting pressure

Chennai Super Kings, who finished bottom of the table in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, have once again endured an underwhelming start to their 2026 campaign. Ahead of this season, CSK brought in Sanju Samson, India’s T20 World Cup 2026 hero, with huge expectations on his shoulders as the long-term wicketkeeper replacement for their legend MS Dhoni. However, that spotlight has quickly turned into pressure, with Samson registering three consecutive single-digit scores as CSK sit 10th on the table. Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium (ANI Pic Service)

The marquee signing for ₹18 crore, traded in from Rajasthan Royals, was part of a reshuffle that also saw key players like Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move on from the franchise. The move is yet to pay dividends, with CSK suffering a 43-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Samson managed just 9 off 5 balls. His scores of 6 and 7 in the first two matches had already raised concerns, given the expectations around such a high-profile acquisition.

Despite the scrutiny, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming remained measured in his assessment.

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“It’s difficult when you’ve been at a franchise for some time. Even though he probably feels comfortable, there’s still an element of belonging. He’s going through the process of connecting with this team, and the team has five or six changes, so it’s not a settled side,” Fleming said.

“So there’s a little bit of work to be done off the field, which we’re doing, just to make the bonds tighter. But he’s fine. He’s fitted in really well. He’s desperate for runs and to contribute, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and the other senior players,” he added.

Fleming reiterated in the post-match press conference that it is far too early to judge a player of Samson’s calibre, stressing that time and off-field efforts are key to easing his transition into the CSK setup under Gaikwad’s leadership. Samson, who rose through the ranks at Rajasthan Royals, went on to become one of their most successful captains, registering 33 wins in 67 matches.

“But again, T20 cricket can change quickly. We saw in the T20 World Cup what can happen. When a batter gets on a run, he’s someone who can be very dominant and dangerous. There will be nothing but support and confidence from our side as Sanju forges his path in yellow,” Fleming said.

Samson himself didn’t enjoy the best start to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign but stepped up when it mattered most, finishing with 321 runs in five innings and playing a key role in the latter stages.

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with both Samson and the team looking to repay the faith shown in them.