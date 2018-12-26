Steve Smith and David Warner are a class act, they should walk straight into the side: Shane Warne

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne heaped praise on the banned duo Steve Smith and David Warner during the first day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Former skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner are serving one-year bans for their respective role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in March this year. Meanwhile, opener Cameron Bancroft — who carried out the act — was handed a nine-month ban.

While commentating during the blockbuster Boxing Day Test, Warne said that the quality of Smith and Warner will help them regain their respective places in the side once they have served their full bans.

“Steve Smith and David Warner are a class act. They should walk straight into the side (after serving the full extent of their bans),” Warne said on air.

Earlier, Bancroft had revealed that it was David Warner, who encouraged him to tamper with the ball in the ill-fated Cape Town Test, and he did it since he wanted to “fit in” and feel “valued” in the team.

“Dave (Warner) suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game and I didn’t know any better,” Bancroft said in an interview, conducted by former cricketer Adam Gilchrist for Fox Cricket.

“I didn’t know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued really. As simple as that,” Bancroft who is days away from completing his ban, said.

However, he also admitted that he was guided by his own distorted values in making the horrendous decision.

“The decision was based around my values, what I valued at the time and I valued fitting in… you hope that fitting in earns you respect and with that, I guess, there came a pretty big cost for the mistake.” Bancroft was candid enough to own up the mistake he made.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 11:03 IST