close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Steve Smith's brain fade moment in World Cup final, commits horror DRS error as replay shows not out on Bumrah dismissal

Steve Smith's brain fade moment in World Cup final, commits horror DRS error as replay shows not out on Bumrah dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 19, 2023 07:42 PM IST

The cynosure of Bumrah's stunning delivery was that it never was a wicket as a brain fade moment from Smith saw the Aussie batter commit a major DRS error

There was a bit of a change in plan right before the dismissal of Steve Smith. Jasprit Bumrah was smacked for a four down the ground a delivery before. He was immediately told that the movement off the deck had vanished and suddenly there were some fielding changes with Virat Kohli being asked to go to short mid-wicket from slip right before the delivery. Bumrah then dished out his plan B, a cutter, and his is unlike any other fast bowler's slower delivery. And Smith was undone, by the ball reminiscent of what Bumrah had delivered against Shaun Marsh in Melbourne or against Mohammad Rizwan last month at the very same venue. But the cynosure of the dismissal was that it never was a wicket as brain fade moment from Smith saw the Aussie batter commit a major DRS error in the World Cup final. (India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final)

Steve Smith committed a major DRS error in the World Cup final
Steve Smith committed a major DRS error in the World Cup final

The off-cutter from Bumrah left Smith with no good options as it struck his pads. The bowler immediately let out an lbw appeal and was joined in by his teammates as the on-field umpire agreed to it, thus putting his finger up. A disappointed Smith looked at his partner Travis Head, then walked up to him for a small chat on taking a DRS review, but eventually let go off it.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

ALSO READ: Kohli, Rahul should've scored 30 runs more. They didn't take risk: IND legends blast team for not 'targeting 5th bowler'

The apparent view of the delivery left the height of it at the point of impact as the question, but replay later showed that the point of impact was in fact outside the off stump. It was a huge error of judgment from both Smith and Head as the former Australia captain walked back scoring just 4 off 9. The dismissal subsequently left a bigger impact on the Australian scoreboard as the five-time champions were left 3 down for just 47 runs in seven overs.

Earlier in the innings, Mohammed Shami drew first blood as he dismissed David Warner in the second over while Bumrah dismissed Mitchell Marsh an over later as Australia looked to chase 241 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Australia Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out