e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Steve Smith, Chris Gayle among most expensive players in ‘The Hundred’ draft

Five of the eight city-based sides will have an Australian in charge with Shane Warne, Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody among them. None of the men’s teams have a local coach

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Australia’s Steve Smith
Australia’s Steve Smith(Twitter)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner and West Indies opener Chris Gayle are among the most expensive players listed in Sunday’s draft for the new domestic tournament The Hundred.

Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes in England last month while Warner endured a miserable series, managing just one fifty in five tests.

Paceman Mitchell Starc, who played just one test in that series, is the third Australian in the six-man group who will command a 125,000 pounds ($159,400) reserve price, the ECB said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and fellow speedster Kagiso Rabada of South Africa are the other players in the top bracket for the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition, which will be played in July-August next year.

Five of the eight city-based sides will have an Australian in charge with Shane Warne, Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody among them. None of the men’s teams have a local coach.

Twenty20 stalwarts Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and West Indian Andre Russell, with an identical 100,000 pounds reserve price, are among 239 players from outside the UK to enter the draft.

England World Cup winners Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett headline the 331 domestic players who have put their names forward for the draft.

“Teams will select 12 players on the night - with a maximum of three overseas picks - who will join the already-announced England red-ball contracted players and Local Icons,” the ECB said in a statement.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:07 IST

tags
top news
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Produce orders on detention of leaders, curbs in Kashmir: SC tells govt
Produce orders on detention of leaders, curbs in Kashmir: SC tells govt
Can’t sacrifice economic strength to comply with US sanctions: Sitharaman
Can’t sacrifice economic strength to comply with US sanctions: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersNeena GuptaPriyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanArvind KejriwalWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket