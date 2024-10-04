Steve Smith has 'no idea' of role against India amid teammates' concerns as Australia's opening dilemma continues

All is not well for Australia as they look to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. The retirement of David Warner has left a slot for an opener empty and they are struggling to fill it. Australia have tried playing batting talisman Steve Smith in that position but the former skipper, widely rated as the best Test batter of his generation, has been a shadow of his usual self when coming in at No.4. The bulk of runs that Steve Smith scored came when he batted No.4(Action Images via Reuters)

However, with no suitable candidate coming through domestic cricket to fill that place, it now looks like Australia could be forced to continue with Smith in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. It would mean that Smith would have to potentially face the potent pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami with the new ball in their hands. Usman Khawaja, who would be Smith's opening partner if this happens, has said that he would like to see the 35-year-old batting at No.4, as has Marnus Labuschagne.

“I have no idea, there is conversations happening in the background,” Smith told reporters when asked about whether he is going to be Australia's opener for the series against India. “Usman I think said that he likes me down at No.4. I think Marnus has similar thoughts. We will wait and see. I am happy anywhere, I'll bat wherever for the team but we'll see what happens,” he said.

Smith has experienced a lean run in all of cricket, especially when compared to his usual standards, leading to a sharp drop in his Test average. Even then, he averages 56.97 in the longest format. He averages well over 50 batting in any position in the top five apart from the opening slot, going at 67.07 in 17 matches at No.3, 61.50 in 67 matches at No.4 and 57.18 in 19 matches at No.5. However, he has average a paltry 28.50 in the four matches where he opened for Australia.

'Great to play a five-match series against India'

Smith was captain the last time Australia beat India in a Test series in 2014/15. They have arguably come closest to providing India with a serious challenge at their home in the years since and yet have lost 2-1 in their two visits to the country. More notably, though, Australia have lost their last two series at home to India, making the latter the only Asian side to beat the Baggy Greens Down Under in a Test series. Australia also beat India in the World Test Championship final last year.

“It's great that we are able to play a five-match series against them. You can't really hide in a five-Test series like you probably can in a two-match series. If someone gets the wood on you, it can be hard coming back from that. It's going to be a wonderful series,” said Smith.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been expanded to a five-match Test series this year. It will be the first time that the trophy will be competed for in five Tests. It also will be the first time Australia and India played a five-Test series against each other since 1991/92.

“We are probably the two best teams in the world at the moment in Test cricket. We played the World Test Championship final last year and beat them there. They have been great out here the last couple of times, played some really good cricket. Hopefully we can turn the tables. It's been 10 years since we last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. We need to do that this year,” said Smith.