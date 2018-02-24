Steve Smith left in splits after teammate’s wardrobe malfunction - watch video

Cameron Bancroft might have had a good game in terms of his batting credentials against South Africa A in Australia’s first innings of their warm-up tie, but his day certainly didn’t end with that being the talking factor. More than his knock, it was his wardrobe malfunction that caught the attention of many, including skipper Steve Smith, who couldn’t hold back from cracking up on the field.

Bancroft, who had been standing up close to the batsman throughout the South African innings, was standing in slips for an over when the ball kissed the edge of the bat and flew down to third man. While it did initially go down as a missed opportunity for the Australians, as Bancroft ran down to the boundary to bring back the ball, he could be seen moving in an awkward manner given that his guard had come off.

“Obviously I field at bat-pad so I keep my jockstrap with my box in it or whatever and an old jockstrap just sort of snapped a bit, down the bottom. So the box part was hanging out and kind of moving around a fair bit in there. It caused a little bit of awkwardness in my running gait and the boys, they don’t miss anything so I just had to cop that one,” Bancroft said, in a video on cricket.com.au, explaining the hilarious incident.

South Africa A trail by 54 runs with 10 wickets in hand at the end of Day 2. Earlier, Australia had posted 329 in reply to South Africa A’s first-innings score of 220. Pat Cummins, who finished with figures of 4/32 in the first innings had a decent outing with the bat as well, scoring a 95-ball 59.