Steve Smith remembers Phillip Hughes, says ‘cricket did not matter in that week’

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:52 IST

When Australia meet Pakistan in Adelaide, it will also mark five years since they played India in the aftermath of the horrific Phillip Hughes-tragedy. Steve Smith scored a century, he ran towards the mark where 408 was inscribed on the ground and raised his bat to remember his best mate. He recalled the entire sequence of events ahead of match against Pakistan.

“It was kind of a care free week if that makes sense, cricket wise,” Smith said in Adelaide. “It was sort of like, this is actually almost irrelevant in a way. We’re just going out and doing what we were doing and we actually played really well. But it was literally like we were just playing because that’s what we’re here to do. There wasn’t really any sort of too much emotion around our performances and how we wanted to play if that makes sense.

“Batting wise some pretty fond memories. I think I played well, got a 162 I think it was. And I remember getting my hundred and going over to the 408 on the ground and raising my bat and paying tribute to our mate we lost a few days before. I think some of the boys here were pretty close to Phil and five years actually it’s gone pretty quick. I dare say some of the boys will reflect and think about our little mate that’s for sure.

“You have little moments that come up every now and then, things that remind you of him and things like that. Comes up every now and then.”

There have been specific changes put into place - helmets have stem guards and there is also a concussion substitute in place. Smith conceded that he too feels safer with these protections in place.

“I think so,” Smith said when asked whether he felt the game was safer now. “You’ve got the stem guards in now for that little bit of extra protection. Most players are wearing those now. I’m probably one of the last ones to finally take that hurdle. But I think the game is in a good place.”