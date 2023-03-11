'Plot to remove Cummins from captaincy': Ex-PAK star slams AUS in explosive video, compares Khawaja to Bangladesh batter

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad has seen the visitors gain an upper hand. Batting first the visitors piled a massive 480/10 on the board, with Usman Khawaja playing a marathon knock of 180 from 422 balls. He found great support from star all-rounder Cameron Green, who notched his maiden Test ton before getting out to R Ashwin on 114.

Despite being in command, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali feels Australia have been too defensive on both the days, also lashing out at Khawaja for being too “selfish”. Ali's strong remarks came in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Also read: Watch: Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi's brief exchange sparks old rivalry, highly awkward handshake triggers meme fest

“The way Australia played it felt like the team from 1970-80. They won the toss and scored 255 on Day 1 and 225 on Day 2. It felt like Australia are leading 2-1 in the series but it is India, who are leading 2-1. Just because they have reached the finals of World Test Championship, so they have maintained a defensive approach."

He then quickly shifted the focus on Khawaja and added: “Usman Khawaja played like a batsman from Bangladesh. His approach was very timid, and I feel it was a selfish innings. You score 180 runs after playing 422 deliveries in this pitch. Only Green looked like a batter from Australia,” he said.

Ali didn't stop there and pointed fingers at stand-in skipper Steve Smith and coach Andrew McDonald, stating this was being done on purpose to reinstate the former as Australia captain. “The mindset with which Steve Smith and their coach Andrew McDonald employed was extremely sad. Their coach was an ordinary player and his thinking too is very ordinary. I also want to make one more point that this is a plot to remove Pat Cummins from the captaincy and reinstate Smith as their new leader. Smith led Australia to a win in the third Test and they now want to play a draw, so Smith can once again be at the helm with his selected group of players,” Ali said further.

Australia had started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with heavy losses in the opening two encounters under Cummins' leadership. The pacer, however, had to leave the tournament midway and return to Australia to be present with his mother, who breathed her last on Thursday night.

Since Cummins' departure, Smith took over the captaincy and helped Australia make a stunning comeback, which until then looked like an one-sided affair. Outplaying India in both the departments, Australia went to win the Indore Test by nine wickets and is now looking to wrap the series up on level terms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON