Steve Smith shuts 'terrorised by Jofra Archer' report with fierce reply ahead of Ashes 2023, hailed for 'owning England'

Steve Smith did not hold back when a tweet alleged that he was 'terrorised by Jofra Archer' in the wake of news that the England pacer was ruled out of the Ashes 2023 starting June 16. A tweet put out by 'Code Cricket' stated that "England paceman Jofra Archer terrorised Australia's batsmen four years ago. But Steve Smith and Co. can breathe a huge sigh of relief after an update from England’s medical staff this evening." Smith, in a fierce reply, gave the Twitter page a piece of his mind by throwing some hard-hitting facts at them. Steve Smith (R) and Jofra Archer during 2019 Ashes.(Getty)

"Terrorised? Remind me when I was dismissed by him…," he replied, sending social media into a total meltdown. Smith was hailed for his swag and 'owning England' off the field. Smith has a phenomenal Ashes record against England, scoring 3044 runs against Australia's oldest rivals at a mighty average of 59.68. including 11 centuries. At the 2019 Ashes alone, Smith racked up 744 runs was the stuff of legends and lauded by many as a 'Bradmanesque' series. He shattered several records during the unforgettable five-match series as he became the highest-scorer in a Test series this century.

The tweet was a reference to the famous 2019 Ashes series between England and Australia, which saw Archer and Smith coming face-to-face for the first time. Smith clearly won the opening contest having scored 94 runs off 165 balls against the England quick. Although Archer was able to trouble Smith with a barrage of bouncers during the Lord's Test, one of which even knocked the Australia batter down to the ground, the former captain is yet to be dismissed by the England pacer. Smith's scores in the series read a mind-boggling 144, 142, 92, 211, 82, 80 and 23.

Two years after the drawn 2019 Ashes, Australia retained the urn when they hammered England 4-0 at home in 2021, winning at Gabba, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart. Had it not been for Stuart Broad and James Anderson's last-wicket rearguard action, Australia could well have secured a clean sweep. The series did witness a Round 2 between Archer and Smith as the England speedster was recovering from the same elbow injury that has ruled him out from the five-Test series beginning next month. Smith was surprisingly off-colour at the 2021-22 Ashes scoring 244 runs.

