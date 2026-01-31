Steve Smith turns hero, saves woman from a nasty fall during Australian Open semi-final: ‘Catch of the summer’

Legendary Test batter Steve Smith, who narrowly missed out on the bus for the T20 World Cup, turned hero during the Australian Open semi-finals between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz on Friday as he saved a woman from a potentially serious injury. According to news.com.au, Smith managed to catch hold of a woman and save her from a nasty fall. The right-handed batter caught the woman when she was walking past him in the stands, and his actions prevented a serious injury from happening. Steve Smith came to the rescue of a female fan (REUTERS)

Smith's actions prevented the fall, and the rest of the crowd erupted into loud applause and cheers.

“Sitting behind Steve Smith at the Alcaraz v Zverev semi-final last night. During a break at switch of ends a lady is departing the aisle in front of Steve and she starts to fall,” Allan wrote in an email, according to news.com.au.

“Steve and his mate catch her from falling followed by a few good lines from the crowd around (including); ‘She’s in good hands there’, ‘catch of the summer’ and ‘another catch for the tally," he added.

Also Read: Steven Smith prepared to be Australia's emergency option for T20 World Cup after BBL heroics: ‘He’s ready to go' According to the report, the woman was believed to be in her 40s and was also appreciative of Smith's actions. However, she quickly made her way out of the area at the Rod Laver Arena as she was too embarrassed after the fall.

Smith himself confirmed the incident but declined to comment further. The 36-year-old was in smashing form in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers; however, the Australian selectors did not pick him for the T20 World Cup, despite several former players asking for his inclusion.

Smith attends Djokovic vs Sinner Apart from the Zverev vs Alcaraz contest, Smith also attended the second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Djokovic won the semi-final, progressing to his 11th Australian Open final. He will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash and look to win his 25th Grand Slam.

Returning to Smith, he led Australia in four Ashes Tests in the absence of Pat Cummins, and he oversaw the side's victorious campaign, where Australia won the five-match series 4-1.

On Saturday, Pat Cummins was deemed unfit for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by Ben Dwarshius. Contrary to public perception, Smith was overlooked as Matthew Short was shown the door from the preliminary squad.

Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.