Home / Cricket / Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger: England cricket chiefs
England all-rounder Ben Stokes.(REUTERS)
cricket

Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger: England cricket chiefs

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:32 PM IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after fracturing his left index finger while on Indian Premier League duty, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

"Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will fly home tomorrow," an ECB statement said. "He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday.

"The injury occurred while fielding during Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when he completed a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle."

Story Saved
