‘Stop insulting me and show some respect’ - Javed Miandad lashes out at TV broadcast

cricket Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Former Pakistan captain and star batsman Javed Miandad has taken to social media to convey his anger and disappointment towards a TV broadcast, which according to him has ‘disrespected’ him. Miandad was speaking against the GEO News’ coverage of the Pakistan Super League where host Shahzad Iqbal exchanges jokes with comedian Mir Mohammad Ali, who plays Miandad’s character.

ALSO READ: ‘Sachin should’ve continued playing’ - Inzamam-ul-Haq gives 4 reasons why there has never been a cricketer like Tendulkar

“Those who have worked so much for the country should be treated with respect. A joke should be kept within the limit of a joke. It should be done in a decent manner. I am being portrayed as a dummy and they are taking my name. If the direct attacks don’t stop then I will take legal recourse and fight till the end,” a visibly upset Miandad said in the video posted on his Youtube and Twitter accounts. 

Miandad went on to say that he has been a true patriot and worked and fought for Pakistan’s cause and that is why he expects respect from the TV channels. He further said that he is not opposed to this kind of broadcast but wants the channels to be more sensitive.

Javed Miandad played a key role in Pakistan’s 1992 Wolrd Cup winning campaign. He has scored 8832 runs in 124 Tests at an average of 52.57. He also 7381 runs to his name in 233 ODIs at an average of 41.70. Miandad is often considered the Pakistani batsman of all time.

