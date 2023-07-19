Stuart Broad breaks Ian Botham's incredible record vs AUS with 600th Test wicket; joins Kumble, Anderson in elite list

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad scripted history by becoming the latest entrant to join the 600-wicket club on Wednesday. Leading the pace attack of Ben Stokes and Co. in the 4th Test of the action-packed Ashes 2023 series at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium, pace ace Broad bagged his 600th wicket in the longest and oldest format of the game. The Englishman got the better of premier batter Travis Head in the 50th over of the Australian innings to join an exclusive club. England's Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head (AP)

Broad completed his 600th Test wicket when Australia's Head was caught hooking to ex-England skipper Joe Root, who was stationed at fine leg. Head's bid to register a gritty half-century was thwarted by Broad on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test in Manchester. With the massive wicket of Head, the 37-year-old pacer has joined the likes of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia's Shane Warne (708), England's James Anderson (688) and ex-Indian skipper Anil Kumble (619) in an exclusive list of bowlers with 600 or more Test wickets.

ALSO READ: ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 2023: Travis Head becomes Stuart Broad's 600th Test wicket, Australia lose their 5th

Broad breaks Botham's record

Interestingly, Broad is only the second pacer after his teammate Anderson to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. Senior pacer Broad also shattered Ian Botham's long-standing record against Australia in the Ashes. Broad's 600th scalp was also his 149th wicket against Australia in Test cricket. Broad has surpassed Botham by becoming the most successful bowler against Australia in Tests. Broad has taken 149 wickets while legendary all-rounder Botham picked up 148 wickets against the Baggy Greens in his glittering career.

Botham is followed by Bob Willis, who secured 128 wickets against Australia. Broad's teammate Anderson has taken 115 against the Men from Down Under. Talking more about the 4th Test between the arch-rivals, Broad bowled 14 overs and bagged two wickets for England on Day 1 at Old Trafford. Broad reduced Australia to 189-5 after getting the better of Head (48) in the third session. The senior England fast bowler has played 166 Test for the Three Lions. He made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club in 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail